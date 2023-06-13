Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 724.07% and a negative net margin of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
