Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRTN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Triton International Price Performance

Shares of TRTN opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Triton International has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $83.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Triton International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Triton International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Triton International by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Triton International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

