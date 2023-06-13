Triton International’s (TRTN) Downgrade Rating Reiterated at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reiterated by research analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. CJS Securities cut Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triton International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Triton International stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 343,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26. Triton International has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Triton International by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.