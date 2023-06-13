Truist Financial Increases Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target to $10.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Whitestone REIT Stock Performance
WSR stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.
Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Whitestone REIT
In related news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,077.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
