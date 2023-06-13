U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. 20,471,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,902,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

