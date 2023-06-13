UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for about 11.8% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $19,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,072,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,949,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. 1,200,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,253. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

