UBS Group Lowers WeWork (NYSE:WE) Price Target to $0.20

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $2.00 to $0.20 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of WeWork from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.83.

WeWork Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of WE stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $372.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.57. WeWork has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WE. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in WeWork during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WeWork during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in WeWork during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the third quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

