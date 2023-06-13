UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCB Stock Performance

UCBJY traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,380. UCB has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99.

UCB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.44. UCB’s dividend payout ratio is 46.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About UCB

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on UCB in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

