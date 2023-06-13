Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.6 %

ULTA stock traded up $11.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.93. 362,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,663. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,426 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.