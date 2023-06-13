UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $69,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $490.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,236. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.92 and a 200-day moving average of $496.18. The stock has a market cap of $456.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

