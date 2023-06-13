UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on UpHealth to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

UPH opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.67. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

UpHealth ( NYSE:UPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.66 million. UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 129.50%. Analysts forecast that UpHealth will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UpHealth by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

