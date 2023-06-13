Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Trading Down 5.7%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Vallourec Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

About Vallourec

Vallourec ( OTCMKTS:VLOWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. It operates through the following business segments: Tubes, Mine and Forests, and Holding Companies and Other. The Tubes segment refers to the production of hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes, both smooth and threaded.

