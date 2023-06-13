Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $114.16. 88,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

