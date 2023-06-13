Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $84,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,125,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 591,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,003.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 124,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,591,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

