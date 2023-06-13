Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 52-Week High at $198.24

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $198.24 and last traded at $198.07, with a volume of 2160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.06.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.18.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

