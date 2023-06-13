Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 52-Week High at $198.24

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $198.24 and last traded at $198.07, with a volume of 2160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.06.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.18.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 (VONE)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.