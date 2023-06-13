Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 75,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 30,147 shares.The stock last traded at $81.13 and had previously closed at $80.09.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36. The company has a market capitalization of $822.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

