Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the May 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Varta Price Performance

OTCMKTS VARGF remained flat at $101.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.75. Varta has a one year low of $101.75 and a one year high of $171.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Varta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Varta

VARTA AG engages in the research, development, production, sale, and marketing of micro batteries and energy storage solutions. It operates through Lithium-Ion Solutions and Microbatteries, and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions and Microbatteries segment focuses on the microbatteries, Lithium-Ion coinpower, LithiumIon large cells, and Lithium-Ion battery packs business.

