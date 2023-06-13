Velas Tops One Day Volume of $802,001.06 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. Velas has a market capitalization of $33.89 million and $802,001.06 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00033183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,462,230,398 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,230,397 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

