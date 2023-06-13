Venus (XVS) Hits Market Capitalization of $52.61 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00013567 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $52.61 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Venus

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,933,965 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

