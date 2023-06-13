Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Vertical Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVTL opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Vertical Aerospace has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
