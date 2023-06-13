Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTL opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Vertical Aerospace has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTL. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth $910,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the third quarter worth $501,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

