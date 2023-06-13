Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) EVP Sells $705,290.30 in Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Stephen Liang purchased 35,001 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,593,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,533. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $22.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 986.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Vertiv by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

