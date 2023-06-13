Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,434 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for about 6.1% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 34.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 488,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 413,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 328,978 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

