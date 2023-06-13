Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Video River Networks Price Performance
Shares of NIHK traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,283. The company has a quick ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 47.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Video River Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
Video River Networks Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Video River Networks (NIHK)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.