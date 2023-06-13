Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NIHK traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,283. The company has a quick ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 47.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Video River Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding company, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

