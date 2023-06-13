Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.70

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 328088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.47.
Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.
