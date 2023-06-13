Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.70

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 328088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Vipshop Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 304.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 35,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vipshop by 1,315.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 881,299 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vipshop by 23.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 67,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vipshop by 23.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

