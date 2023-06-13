VirtualMeta (VMA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,093.69

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $6.92 million and $4,093.69 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0029997 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,057.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

