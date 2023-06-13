Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 278,097 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 278,097 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.4% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of NIKE worth $177,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $106.83. 7,956,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

