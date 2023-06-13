Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Update

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Vossloh Price Performance
Shares of Vossloh stock remained flat at $51.25 on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands. Vossloh has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99.
About Vossloh
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vossloh (VOSSF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.