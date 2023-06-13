Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Update

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Vossloh stock remained flat at $51.25 on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands. Vossloh has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

