Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.91 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00011197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $81.13 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019557 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00019160 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015737 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,999.30 or 1.00045008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.88695042 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,914,039.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

