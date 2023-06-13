Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 13.1% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00011262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $81.16 million and $2.56 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019667 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015604 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,854.03 or 1.00035450 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.92316247 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,382,571.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

