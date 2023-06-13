Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €115.40 ($124.09) and last traded at €116.85 ($125.65). 268,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €121.95 ($131.13).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Wacker Chemie Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €135.73.
About Wacker Chemie
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.
Further Reading
