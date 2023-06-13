Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Update

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wacoal Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WACLY remained flat at $103.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.33. Wacoal has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $109.82.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $337.94 million during the quarter.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

