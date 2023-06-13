WAX Price Hits $0.0424 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. WAX has a market cap of $140.71 million and $1.96 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,997,570,301 coins and its circulating supply is 3,315,264,126 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,997,346,986.8323593 with 3,315,217,035.834658 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04264638 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,896,997.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

