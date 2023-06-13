Wayne C. Cantwell Sells 17,359 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 17,359 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $127,241.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,146.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Up 1.0 %

Arteris stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. 384,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,053. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $256.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 73.37% and a negative net margin of 57.12%. On average, analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arteris by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 396,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 197,512 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 51.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 89.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arteris

(Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.