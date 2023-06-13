WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

