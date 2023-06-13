Wells Fargo & Company Lowers UiPath (NYSE:PATH) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $20.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.64.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Up 3.0 %

PATH opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Insider Activity at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $220,307.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 420,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,687. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $220,307.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 420,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,584,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,794,936.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,546 shares of company stock worth $2,531,628. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.