Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WFAFY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. 39,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,839. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Ltd. engages in the provision of fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bunnings; Kmart Group; Chemicals, Energy, and Fertilisers (WesCEF); Officeworks; Industrial and Safety; Health; and Other. The Bunnings segment consists of retailers of building materials and home and garden improvement products and servicing households and commercial customers including builders, trades, and businesses.

