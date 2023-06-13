Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 139.8% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
HIO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. 280,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,995. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $4.31.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
