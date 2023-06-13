Wexford Capital LP Buys 8,157 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. British American Tobacco makes up about 1.2% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 139,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,299,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

NYSE BTI opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

