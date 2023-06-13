Wexford Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,002,000 after purchasing an additional 505,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,439,000 after purchasing an additional 208,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,084,000 after purchasing an additional 160,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,137,000 after purchasing an additional 104,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $132.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.41 and its 200 day moving average is $141.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 215.03%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

