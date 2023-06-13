WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.81 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $237,405.92 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.00 or 0.00300161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013473 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000392 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003847 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

