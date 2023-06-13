WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 147,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 78,568 shares.The stock last traded at $35.99 and had previously closed at $35.67.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $562.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4,172.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.