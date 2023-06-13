Wrapped BNB Price Down 10.8% This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $249.18 or 0.00957681 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $650.94 million and $184.36 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,612,346 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

