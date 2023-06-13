Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.45 Billion

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $118,389.81 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,939.07062 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04543379 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $98,738.13 traded over the last 24 hours."

