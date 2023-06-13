WW International (NYSE:WW) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.
