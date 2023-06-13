Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Down 2.8%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 392,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 747,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XMTR. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Xometry Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xometry in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

