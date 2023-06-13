XSGD (XSGD) Price Down 0.5% This Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One XSGD token can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $65.21 million and approximately $622,825.44 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

