XYO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $45.66 million and $1.93 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00328886 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $268,962.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

