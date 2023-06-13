yearn.finance (YFI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.03 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $5,589.98 or 0.21631050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $184.56 million and $13.03 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,015 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

