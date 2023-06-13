YES WORLD (YES) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. YES WORLD has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $392,136.88 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

