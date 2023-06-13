Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 116.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

