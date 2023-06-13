Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
